This govt won't be a mute spectator: DMK MLA on KP Park tenements

Chennai :

DMK MLA from Egmore E. Paranthaman moves a special calling attention motion on the issue of substandard construction of Slum Clearance Board tenements at K P Park in Pulianthope. Paranthaman sought criminal proceedings against former minister and AIADMK convenor O Panneerselvan for constructing substandard structures.









#WATCH: Slum clearance board apartment in pulianthope which was just handed over to people couple of months back is seen to be in poor condition.#Chennai#Pulianthope#SlumClearanceBoard#Apartment#KPParkpic.twitter.com/7b5dG4jFF2 — DT Next (@dt_next) August 18, 2021





“This Govt won’t be a mute spectator. Be it, officials or contractors, our chief minister will not hesitate to initiate action against whoever is responsible for it,” rural industries minister T M Anbarasan informs the State Assembly during the special calling attention motion.









The Govt has already sought a report from IIT-Madras on the construction quality of the 864 slum clearance board tenements