Capturing That Perfect Moment

Chennai :

‘It Is Little Things That Matter The Most In Candid Pictures





“Being a wedding/portrait photographer, I love taking candid pictures. One wedding shoot that I did was this one. The couple had got special permission to shoot by the tank inside a popular temple. I had never been to a not crowded part of the temple before, so shooting here was a first for me. I asked the couple if they were excited about the wedding and before they both said yes, he held her hand. For me, it is always about the little things that I want to capture in a picture.” ’





— Manasi Mahesh, Portrait photographer



























‘Clicked A Picture Of Sloth Raising His Head And Looking At Us’



















Picture of sloth bear taken by Navaneeth













“A team of 15 members was going for a tiger census at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. Whenever we go for tiger census, we shouldn’t travel in jeeps instead have to walk and cover 75 km a day. The forest has uphills and extreme downhills. When you walk up the hill, you will not be able to see what is coming from the other side. During the journey, we were expecting to see elephants or tigers. All of a sudden, just 10 metres ahead, we saw a sloth bear walking towards us. The animal is dangerous because if it gets angry or afraid, it will try to hit whatever is in front of it. We didn’t know what to do and stood still for some time. Quickly, I took my camera and captured an image of the bear raising his head and looking at us. That’s one of my most memorable shots. One person standing behind me got scared and screamed; the bear got frightened and ran away. If that person didn’t scream, it would have attacked me because I was the only person standing in the front.”















—Navaneeth Krishnan, Wldlife photographer and conservationist









‘Managed To Capture A GSLV Rocket Before It Vanished Into The Clouds













Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft captured by Neeraj







“Though there are many memorable moments from my photography journey, the one that’s very close to my heart is when I got to capture the visuals of GSLV MKIII/M1 carrying India’s dream project to the moon. This happened on July 22, 2019. My team and I went to capture the Chandrayaan-2 mission in Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. Before entering the Space Centre, there is Pulicat Lake from where usually everyone sees the launches. There was a huge crowd but we found a nice space and set up our equipment. Within 20 seconds after the launch, the satellite launch vehicle went up very quickly and vanished into the clouds. Just before the vehicle entered the clouds, I took a photograph. That was a semi-translucent image – you can see the rocket and clouds together. I captured that moment in a fraction of seconds and was extremely happy to get that shot on my camera.”





Neeraj Ladia







