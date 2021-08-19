Nocturnal nude man unleashes ‘terror’ on roads at Alwarpet

Chennai :

Though Teynampet police station officers were receiving information about people spotting a nude man, probably mentally disturbed, creating ruckus on road by pelting stones at two-wheeler riders and also at parked cars, an official complaint was lodged at the station on Tuesday by a woman Congress party functionary who claimed that her parked car was damaged by an unidentified person.





This led the cops to browse the CCTV cameras and they found a nude man roaming on the roads in Teynampet and Alwarpet areas.





“It looks like he had damaged nearly 35 cars. Once a night patrol team had spotted him, but they could not catch hold of him because he was nude and rough. He would start laughing wildly and then pick a stone and throw it at you. There is no trace of him during the daytime,” police sources said.





In one video grab, two persons on a two-wheeler were seen speeding away when the nude man tried to pelt stone at him.