Thu, Aug 19, 2021

Nocturnal nude man unleashes ‘terror’ on roads at Alwarpet

Published: Aug 19,202105:17 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The city police have launched a ‘manhunt’ for a nude man who had been pelting stones at parked cars and also at two-wheeler riders in the middle of the night in the posh Alwarpet, and Teynampet neighbourhoods during the last few months.

Chennai:
Though Teynampet police station officers were receiving information about people spotting a nude man, probably mentally disturbed, creating ruckus on road by pelting stones at two-wheeler riders and also at parked cars, an official complaint was lodged at the station on Tuesday by a woman Congress party functionary who claimed that her parked car was damaged by an unidentified person.

This led the cops to browse the CCTV cameras and they found a nude man roaming on the roads in Teynampet and Alwarpet areas.

“It looks like he had damaged nearly 35 cars. Once a night patrol team had spotted him, but they could not catch hold of him because he was nude and rough. He would start laughing wildly and then pick a stone and throw it at you. There is no trace of him during the daytime,” police sources said.

In one video grab, two persons on a two-wheeler were seen speeding away when the nude man tried to pelt stone at him.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations