Ramkumar ‘suicide’ at Puzhal: SHRC cross-examines former jail officials

Chennai :

Ramkumar was accused of hacking Swathi to death on the morning of June 24, 2016, at Nungambakkam railway station while she was waiting to board an early morning EMU to work. Ramkumar was allegedly stalking her and murdered her for rejecting him.





Ramkumar who was arrested and lodged in Puzhal prison allegedly committed suicide by electrocuting himself in September 2016.





The SHRC suo moto took cognizance of the case based on a newspaper report alleging mystery in the death of Ramkumar.





On Wednesday, among others, retired jail superintendent Anbazhagan and retired jailor Jayaraman were cross-examined.





Acting chairperson D Jayachandran presided over the proceedings.





Lawyers Sivaram and Ramraj appeared on behalf of jail authorities and the father of Ramkumar respectively. The next hearing is posted on August 28.