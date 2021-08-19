Sexagenarian held under Pocso for misbehaving with 12-year-old girl

Chennai :

The arrested Sivakumar (name changed) of Ammanapakkam village near Sriperumbudur is a farmer. Police said Sivakumar started to talk obscenely with a 12-year-old girl who is the daughter of his wife’s sister.





A few days ago Sivakumar called the girl and allegedly tried to misbehave with her and when the girl did not cooperate, he had threatened that he would lie about her to her mother.





The girl later narrated the incident to her parents and when they inquired Sivakumar he started to abuse her parents and threatened them.





Following that, her parents filed a complaint in the Sriperumbudur all-women police station and the police registered a case and arrested Sivakumar under Pocso Act. He was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.