Welfare assn demands probe into stability of building by experts

Chennai :

“In the previous AIADMK regime, several old tenements across the city were demolished and multi-storey buildings were constructed. KP Park was one such building. Three storey tenements were replaced with 11-floor buildings much to the opposition of those local residences. To date, the tenements were not handed over properly,” J Sebastin, coordinator, SCBRWC.





As the TNSCB demanded the allottee to pay Rs 1.5 lakh upfront for handing over the tenements, he said that the allottees who were given the door numbers of tenements shifted to new buildings even without proper elevator and drinking water facility. “Now their complaints of poor-quality construction have been exposed by the media,” he said, adding that now the TNSCB is trying to run away from the maintenance of the buildings. “TNSCB has been asking the allottee to take responsibility for the maintenance of the building,” he noted.





The welfare committee urged the government to immediately set up an expert panel to study the stability of the new building and actions should be taken on the panel’s report. “TNSCB should not surrender its responsibility of maintenance of the building to the allottees,” he added.