Multi-crore KP Park slum tenements under scanner for poor quality of work

Chennai :

Unoccupied flats constructed by the slum clearance board officials in KP Park is now under the State scanner as the multi-crore new building has started showing signs of dilapidation within a span of two to three years. “The Slum Clearance Board monitored by AIADMK coordinator O Paneerselvam and State PWD monitored by former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has constructed substandard buildings in Egmore constituency and this issue will be taken up with the State for detailed investigations,” Egmore legislator I Paranthaman, who is collecting the complaints told DT Next.





“The contractor appointed by the Slum Clearance Board has completed the building without any quality control, which has around 7,000 residents. I will request for a stability check and assurance from structural engineers for the 1,800 units constructed in clusters,” the local MLA who had paid two visits to the housing board tenements said.





“The only 9 -storeyed building in the locality without a lift facility is our housing board and the construction will be an eyesore for new visitors,” said Pavi Kumar, a rickshaw puller, who lives on the second floor. There is no lift maintenance and some of the houses do not have proper water connections. The playground, which was available earlier, has been destroyed for the construction of new flats, added Pavi Kumar. According to government official sources, the beneficiaries are mostly those evicted from encroachments, who should pay a minimal price of Rs 1.5 lakh for registration. Several tenements are still vacant as the formalities are yet to be completed, sources quipped. However, state officials claim that the officers who monitored the project were transferred after the regime change.





“Some of the tenements are yet to be occupied and we are not able to paint the structure due to poorly finished walls, said Udaya Kumar,” another resident.