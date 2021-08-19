Public invited to participate in Madras Day events

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation press release, on Madras Day, initiatives like mass cleaning and several contests among school and college students would be carried out. State ministers will inaugurate tree planting, beautification and mass cleaning in slum areas.





“Apart from tree plantations and beautification, drive to vaccinate senior citizens at their houses will also be commenced. Public can paint artworks on slum areas and send them to 9445190856, which will be shared in Chennai Corporation’s Twitter handle. Public can also share photos of birds in parks and water bodies to twitter@chennaicorp. Private companies can also take part in the Madras Day celebration by providing CSR fund, “ the release said.