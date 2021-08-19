Baby with rare condition undergoes surgery

Chennai :

Seen in one in three million births, the malformation was detected at the antenatal stage during the mother’s pregnancy. Endovascular embolization is the first option for treatment and all preparations were made for emergency surgery on the baby after birth. After the mother was admitted to the hospital, antenatal MRI was performed and the baby was delivered through C-section. The baby developed heart failure and multi-organ failure secondary to the brain VOGM and 48 hrs after birth, the neonate was operated. The doctor said the Vein of Galen malformation is abnormal connection leading to extra pressure in the veins that in turn cause a rush of blood toward the heart and lungs forcing organs to work overtime to get blood.