Govt directs civic bodies to provide more services online

According to a circular issued by the commissionerate of municipal administration, the Commissioners of Corporations (except Greater Chennai Corporation) and municipalities would make accessible the services online. “The delivery of various services have been made available to the public at an affordable cost under ‘urban tree information system’ through centralised web-based software, “ the circular read. It added that the services like property tax, professional tax, water charges, trade licenses, underground drainage user charges have already been brought online. All commissioners were informed to provide services such as professional tax and trade licenses only online. “The Government of India has initiated the Business Reform Action Plan, 2019 to minimise the compliance burden on citizen services, wherein, it has been entrusted to ensure the compliance of online delivery if services namely, filing of self-assessment of property tax returns, levy and collection of property tax, application for name transfer of property tax and the issue of name transfer orders, “ as per the circular.





The circular instructed the commissioners to ensure delivery of online services like filing of self-assessment of property tax returns, levy and collection of property tax, application for name transfer of property tax and the issue of name transfer orders under ‘urban tree information system’. It may be noted that the online services on property tax, professional tax, trade licenses and others are provided online the Greater Chennai Corporation.