WATCH: Rival Group Of Lawyers Fight It Out In Kotturpuram Police Station

Chennai :

The CCTV footage of two groups of lawyers attacking each other at Kotturpuram police station on Tuesday evening went viral on Wednesday.





Police said that the clash was a fall out of a six-month-old dispute overlaying of a road on the fourth lane of Naidu street in Kotturpuram.





Police said that the Corporation was making steps to lay a concrete road on the lane in February, but one of the residents, D Padmanaban, a lawyer, opposed to it claiming it would lead to flooding of bis house during monsoon.





There is a complaint pending in this regard in Kotturpuram as both parties agreed to sort out the problem at the court.





Meanwhile, other residents of the lane tried to repair the potholes on the stretch on Tuesday in the presence of two advocates J Balamurugan and P Manikandan, the opposite party led by advocate Padmanaban and a few other lawyers raised objection to the work leading to a quarrel between the two groups.





On information, Kotturpuram police reached the spot and asked both groups to come to the police station for an inquiry. However, the advocates who reached the station continued their fight in the station too and the CCTV footage of them attacking each other in a violent manner went viral on social media on Wednesday.





Police said that the men dispersed on the assurance the case will be registered on both sides. Two separate cases have been registered by Kotturpuram police and the suspects involved have been summoned for inquiry.