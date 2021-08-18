Visitations resume in jails, 180 prisoners use facility

Chennai :

A total of 180 prisoners, including 6 women inmates, lodged in various prisons met their relatives, friends and advocates on Monday. As a precautionary measure to protect the prisoners from getting infected by visitors, prison officials had temporarily suspended the prisoners’ interview from April 27, this year. In place of an interview, prisoners were permitted to make video calls through android phones supplied to the prisons exclusively for this purpose, a release from the department said. “Considering requests from prisoners and relatives and also the decline in infections, Director General of Prisons & Correctional Services had ordered to resume visitations from Monday onwards,” release added.