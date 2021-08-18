21-year-old student attacked, robbed of phone at college entrance

Chennai :

The duo who stole the phone abandoned a stolen two-wheeler and fled the spot as it ran out of petrol. The victim, V Vishwa Bharath of Pudukkottai, is a final-year Diploma student in the college, whose father is a retired cop and his brother is a constable at Pudupatti police station in Dindigul. The incident happened around 6.30 am when Vishwa Bharath reached the CPT entrance near Taramani. An unidentified bike-borne duo attacked him with a knife and snatched his phone. However, as the bike in their possession ran out of petrol, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot. On information, Kotturpuram police went to the spot and retrieved the vehicle. Investigation revealed that the bike was stolen in Perumbakkam. Police have launched a hunt for the suspects.