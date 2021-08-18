Bad weather hits services at Chennai airport, 3 int’l flights diverted

Chennai :

Following the rain in the city in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, flight services in the Chennai airport were affected for a while. Airport sources said three international flights that arrived from Dubai and Sharjah were diverted to Bengaluru as the weather was bad for landing in Chennai. The Bengaluru-Chennai domestic flight which was supposed to land here at 2 am was asked to return. Flights which were supposed to depart Doha and Kuwait were delayed by a few minutes following the rain. Soon after the weather cleared, flights that were diverted to Bangalore reached the Chennai airport one after another.