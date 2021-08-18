Wed, Aug 18, 2021

31-year-old woman loses 10 sovereigns, Rs 55K in MTC bus

Published: Aug 18,202106:22 AM

A 31-year-old woman lodged a complaint after losing 10 sovereigns and Rs 55,000 from her handbag while travelling in an MTC bus from Retteri to Ambedkar Nagar on Monday.

Representative image.
Chennai:
The complainant, M Rajalakshmi of Kolathur, a private firm employee, stated she was on her way to pledge the jewels at a bank in Retteri. As the manager was not available, she boarded an MTC bus (route no. 170C) from the Retteri bus stop. After getting down the bus, she realised that the jewels as well as the cash were missing from her handbag. Based on her complaint, Rajamangalam police have launched a probe.
