31-year-old woman loses 10 sovereigns, Rs 55K in MTC bus

Chennai :

The complainant, M Rajalakshmi of Kolathur, a private firm employee, stated she was on her way to pledge the jewels at a bank in Retteri. As the manager was not available, she boarded an MTC bus (route no. 170C) from the Retteri bus stop. After getting down the bus, she realised that the jewels as well as the cash were missing from her handbag. Based on her complaint, Rajamangalam police have launched a probe.