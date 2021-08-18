DVAC seizes Rs 11.8 lakh, documents from Corpn contractor’s house

Sleuths of the DVAC on Tuesday seized Rs 11.8 lakh from a Greater Chennai Corporation contractor’s during raids conducted in connection with the corruption case registered against former minister SP Velumani.
Chennai:
Cash and documents were seized during a search at the house of contractor, Vetrivel, in MGR Nagar since Monday, DVAC said. A nearby house, which belongs to his relative, was also searched on Tuesday but there were no seizures. The searches were part of the ongoing investigation into alleged corruption in awarding work contracts of Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations worth Rs 811 crore when Velumani was the minister.
