Actor Suriya’s plea for interest waiver on I-T assessments rejected

Chennai :

Justice SM Subramaniam rejected it after finding that the actor had failed to fulfil any of the three conditions – genuine hardship despite holding properties, due to circumstances beyond the assessee’s control, and cooperation during the course of enquiry relating to the assessment – as required by the Income Tax Act in the event of seeking waiver.





Pointing out that all three conditions have to be complied to be entitled for interest waiver as per the Supreme Court’s ruling, the judge pointed out that the IT Principal Commissioner had recorded that the petitioner was not cooperating.





A notice dated March 9, 2011, was issued seeking return of income within 45 days of its receipt, but the actor furnished it only on July 15. There were also other incidents recorded to establish that the petitioner had not cooperated for the completion of the Income Tax proceedings, the court said.





“This court has no hesitation in arriving at a conclusion that the petitioner has not established all the three conditions stipulated in the provisions for the purpose of grant of waiver of interest. Contrarily, the reasons furnished in the impugned order for rejection of application for waiver of interest are candid and convincing,” Justice Subramaniam held.





The assessment orders were issued following search and seizure at Suriya’s premises. Initially he did not pay the demand and later claimed interest waiver. The department also submitted that the actor should have paid the tax as per the demand and then claimed the waiver. As the demand was not complied with, the department was entitled to claim interest, it added.





Moreover, though the assessment orders were passed in 2011, the application for waiver was filed only in 2017, it said.