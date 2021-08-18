AIADMK man hacked to death, 2 suspects held

Chennai :

The deceased, Silambarasan, of Janappanchathiram, was an AIADMK functionary. Inquiries revealed that he was not on good terms with the accused — Thamizhselvan alias Akash (23) and Ranjith Kumar (23) of the same locality.





The police said Thamizhselvan was arrested in a ganja peddling case two months ago and was later released on bail. Silambarasan would taunt Thamizhselvan claiming that he tipped off the police about the latter’s ganja peddling activities.





Thamizhselvan, who allegedly decided to eliminate Silambarasan, hacked him to death with the help of Ranjith near his house on Monday. Upon hearing about the murder, the Sholavaram police rushed to the spot and sent his body for post-mortem examination.





A case was registered and the suspects were secured on Tuesday. They were remanded in judicial custody. “Silambarasan did not tip-off the police about Thamizhselvan, but he just irked the latter by claiming so,” said inspector Rajinikanth.