Man posing as sanitary inspector escapes with cash box from shop on Bazaar Road

Chennai :

The incident happened at a fruits and flowers shop belonging to Apoorva Sigamani (68) on Bazaar Road on Sunday. Sigamani had left his wife at the shop, who is also a senior citizen, to have lunch at home when a man wearing formals visited the shop on a two-wheeler.





Claiming to be a sanitary inspector, he told the woman that he received information that gutkha was being sold at the shop. When the woman denied it, he asked her to step out and pretended to carry out a search. The man took the cash box and fled the spot on the two-wheeler. When the woman raised an alarm, passers-by managed to note down the two-wheeler’s registration number. Based on a complaint from Apoorva Sigamani, the Mylapore police have launched a hunt for the suspect.