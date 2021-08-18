Ponneri GH to be upgraded at a cost of Rs 2.63 crore

Chennai :

He added that the Government Arts College in Ponneri will get 15 additional classrooms at the cost of about Rs 4 crore and Rs 2 crore will be sanctioned for an auditorium at the college.





The Health Minister said that more than 1 lakh people in Tamil Nadu have been benefitted under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme that helps in screening of people with non-communicable diseases and provides treatment at the doorstep.





Talking about the additional requirement of healthcare staff for the scheme, the Minister said there are more than 1.20 lakh doctors and healthcare workers available for providing healthcare services in the State.





“As more than one lakh people are being treated as part of the scheme, there is a shortage of staff members expected. However, we will soon make a check on the retired employees, who continue to render their services. We will also undertake the permanent appointment of employees who are on appointed on contract basis in the government healthcare services,” said Ma Subramanian.