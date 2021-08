The Rotary Club of Chennai Spotlight (RCCS) organised a health service project, Suraksha’ and gave away disposable or reusable face masks to the police force and Corporation workers.

Representative image. Chennai : Members of RCCS met Loganathan IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police, and Balaji IPS, at Deputy Commissioner’s office and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi at the Ripon Building. RCCS donated 7,500 imported masks worth Rs 5.55 lakh.