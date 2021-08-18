HC orders grant of pension to woman who lost her son

Chennai :

Justice S Vaidyanathan granted the relief recently while passing orders on a writ petition from S Revathy, praying for a direction to the Regional Commissioner for Employees Provident Fund to release the EPF pension to her as per the nomination made by deceased employee (son) under the Employees Provident Fund Scheme from the date of his death in February, 2015 without insisting on the particulars of her husband, who had deserted her 15 years ago.





Originally, when approached, the petitioner was told to furnish a copy of the complaint given to the police with regard to her deserted husband. Her counsel told the judge that the desertion happened 15 years ago and the police might not entertain the complaint at this distance of time. Hence, she prayed the court to order release of the EPF pension to her.





After going through the provisions of the EPF Act, the judge said that the father of the deceased (deserted man) was entitled to pension and in the event of his demise, the mother is entitled to the same till she is alive.