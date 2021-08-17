Woman loses 10 sovereigns, cash in MTC bus

Chennai :

A 31-year-old woman has lodged a complaint that 10 sovereigns and Rs 55,000 in cash went missing from her handbag when she was travelling in an MTC bus from Retteri to Ambedkar Nagar on Monday.





The complainant M Rajalakshmi of Kolathur, a private firm employee, has stated that she took the jewels to pledge at a bank in Retteri, but since the manager was not available, she boarded an MTC bus (Route No: 170C) from the Retteri bus stop.





However, she found the jewels as well as the cash missing from her handbag after getting down from the bus. Based on her complaint, Rajamangalam police have begun an investigation into whether the jewels were stolen in the bus.