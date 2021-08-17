Cop's kin attacked and robbed of mobile phone at the entrance of Tharamani CPTC

Chennai :

The victim V.Vishwa Bharath of Pudukkottai is a final-year Diploma student in the college and his father is a retired cop, while his brother is a constable at Pudhupatti police station.





The incident happened around 6.30 am, when Vishwa Bharath reached the CPT entrance at Taramani. An unidentified bike-borne duo attacked him with a knife and snatched his phone.





However, since the bike in their possession ran out of petrol, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.





On information, Kotturpuram police rushed to the spot and retrieved the vehicle. Investigation revealed that the bike was stolen in Perumbakkam.





Police have launched a hunt for the suspects.