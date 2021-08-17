Legal heirs of 34 healthcare workers who lost battle to COVID to get Rs 25 lakh

Legal heirs of 34 government doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers, who succumbed to COVID-19 while on duty, will be given a solatium of Rs 25 lakh from the Chief Minister Public Relief Fund in the State.

Chennai : Family members of deceased healthcare workers from government or private hospitals were granted an amount of Rs 50 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme. However, as some of the proposals were found ineligible under the norms of the scheme, the government reviewed such cases for the grant of Rs 25 lakh to the family members. To avail the relief, the worker must have been engaged in frontline COVID-related work and died due to COVID or related complications.



The Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, the Nodal Officer for the same was requested to send proposals of eligible persons who have not been considered under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for sanction. Based on the same, 34 deceased frontline workers who lost their lives will be given financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each by the Mission Director, State Health Society.



A total sum of Rs 8.50 crore has been sanctioned for this. The senior officials from the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services said that two families of deceased healthcare workers have already been given the solatium and 32 others will be granted the same in the coming days.