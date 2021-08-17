Aspirants ‘survey’ prospective seats in ‘united’ Vellore

Even before the announcement of reservation of local bodies for general men, women and SC categories, many aspiring to contest have reportedly started ‘consulting’ officials to learn beforehand about their prospects, especially in village panchayats.

Vellore : Sources said that in the last local body polls, village panchayats and panchayat union wards were reserved for men, women, SC men and SC women in an effort to ensure that even marginalised communities were not deprived of a chance to be local leaders. However, during the last polls, integrated Vellore district was a single unit and reservation was based on caste composition in an area. After trifurcation into Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts, change in district borders have also resulted in castes getting distributed when they were made parts of the new districts.



All eyes now are on Anaicut and Kaniyambadi panchayat unions, which were reserved for SCs last time. But this time, they are likely to come under the general category. Anaicut PU especially is large as it has around 60 plus village panchayats and during trifurcation, around 20 villages in present Tirupattur district’s Madanur block were attached to Vellore district’s Anaicut PU. Due to itssize, the DMK has three PU secretaries in the east, west and central PU regions, sources pointed out. While officials preferred to keep mum as the classification process for village panchayats and PU wards is still under way, residents of Kuppamvillage panchayat are wary as the sizeable Dalit population want their panchayat to continue under the SC category this time also “as a change to general category would mean that SC community will be unable to contest for the president’s post,” a former president said on condition of anonymity.



Similarly, Vellore Corporation was marked under SC women’s category last time and hence many contestants are awaiting whether it will continue this time too.