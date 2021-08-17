Rider gets 14 sutures after manja thread slits his throat in Tiruvottiyur

A 32-year-old two-wheeler rider had to get 14 sutures in his neck after a manja thread slit his throat while riding back home from work via Tiruvottiyur on Sunday evening.

Representative image

Chennai : The injured S Bharat Kumar of Ennore works at an optical showroom and the incident happened around 7.45 pm on the beach road. Even as Bharat Kumar wore a helmet, the manja thread wove his neck and cut his earphones and slit his throat. Passers-by rescued Bharat Kumar and rushed him to a nearby private hospital in an autorickshaw where he received 14 sutures. On information, Tiruvottiyur police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the miscreants.