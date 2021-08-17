Notorious history-sheeter Padappai Guna arrested near Sunguvarchatram

Police arrested Padappai Guna, a 44-year-old history-sheeter near Sunguvarchatram on Monday.

Chennai : Padappai Guna alias Gunasekaran of Maduramangalam village near Sriperumbudur is a notorious history-sheeter, who has over 24 cases including murder, attempt to murder cases pending against him. Police said an old man from Sunguvarchatram borrowed Rs 2 lakh from Guna. Since he did not return the money, Guna was demanding that his daughter give her house property documents to him to compensate for the money. Guna had already got the patta of the property and was asking for all other documents when the woman filed a complaint at the Sunguvarchatram police station. A special team then started searching for Guna who went absconding. On Monday morning, the police arrested Guna near Sunguvarchatram, and he was remanded in judicial custody.