Car driven by medico runs amok, rams two-wheelers on ORR

Poonamallee police have booked an MBBS student as the car she drove ran amok and hit a fleet of parked two-wheelers on the Outer Ring Road on Sunday evening.

The site of the mishap on Outer Ring Road on Sunday

Chennai : However, police said Kavya of Alwar Thirunagar, the fourth-year medical student of a private college, was not under the influence of alcohol, but she pressed the accelerator for the break leading to the accident. There was another person in the car, said police.



The car was proceeding towards Poonamallee and Kavya wanted to take the service road near Kundrathur when the car suddenly ran amok and crossed the median between the main stretch and the service road.



Since there was a tea shop at the spot, a lot of bikes had been parked and the car rammed the vehicles. The car is said to have hit a group of people standing there too, but all of them including a juvenile escaped with minor injuries.



Poonamallee traffic investigation police have registered a case and further investigation is on.



In another fatal accident, a 42-year-old man died after a truck rammed his two-wheeler from behind near Red Hills on Sunday night. The deceased, a conservancy worker at a hospital in Kilpauk, was on his way back home when the accident happened. Sholavaram police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the driver.