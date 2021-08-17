Villagers protest as Rly closes pathway

The villagers of Irumbuliyur staged a rail blockade on Monday morning after the Railways cut off a path that they have been using for more than 40 years to cross the track.
Chennai: The people in this village near Tambaram have to cross the track and the National Highway to go from east to west and vice versa. After the railway gate there was removed, the people were asked to use the Perungalathur railway gate. However, the villagers continued to use the path, which has resulted in fatal accidents, including school students, said local sources.
On Sunday, Railway and RPF officials closed the path because the work on the third line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu commenced, which increased risk of accidents, and asked villagers to use the Perungalathur subway.
Protesting this, hundreds of villagers gathered and tried to break the barricade. Following this, officials from Tambaram RPF, Railway police and Selaiyur police held talks and promised to recommend the construction of a subway or foot over bridge. Till then, the people were requested to use the Perungalathur subway.
On Sunday, Railway and RPF officials closed the path because the work on the third line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu commenced, which increased risk of accidents, and asked villagers to use the Perungalathur subway.
Protesting this, hundreds of villagers gathered and tried to break the barricade. Following this, officials from Tambaram RPF, Railway police and Selaiyur police held talks and promised to recommend the construction of a subway or foot over bridge. Till then, the people were requested to use the Perungalathur subway.
Conversations