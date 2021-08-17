Gang attacks owner in bid to loot jewellery, one nabbed

One of the gang members who tried to loot a jewellery shop near Vandalur was caught by the public on Saturday. Police have launched a hunt for the other two who are on the run.
Chennai: The incident happened at a shop belonging to Perusingh (39) of Mannivakkam near Vandalur on Saturday around 8.45 pm. Perusingh, after closing the shop, was about to leave for his house when three men who came in a car requested him to open the shop again since they needed to purchase a gold ornament urgently.
Perusingh asked them to come in the morning since the time was nearing 9 pm. Since the group kept on requesting, Perusingh opened the shop and asked them to come inside. Police said as soon as they entered the shop, one of them took a knife and started to threaten Perusingh while the two others started to pack the gold jewellery. Perusingh then shouted for help and nearby shopkeepers rushed to the spot and managed to catch one of the robbers while the other two escaped in the car. The public handed him to Vandalur Otteri police station.
Police admitted Perusingh, who was attacked by gang members to a private hospital and have registered a case.
