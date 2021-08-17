City to get moderate rain in next 48 hours

Chennaiites woke up to an overcast sky while parts of the city received moderate rain in the wee hours on Monday. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said the city and 10 other districts were likely to receive moderate rains in the next 48 hours.

Chennai : Due to atmospheric circulation and heat convection, isolated places over Chennai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, The Nilgiris and Coimbatore are likely to witness thunderstorm with light to moderate rain in the next two days, said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).



This apart, some of the coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal may receive light rain in the next 24 hours due to heat convection, he added.



The official added that fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea for the next two days due to strong wind of 50 kmph to 60 kmph, occasionally strengthening to 70 kmph, is expected in the southwestern and central-western Arabian Sea.



The maximum temperature in the city decreased after two weeks, with the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recording maximum temperatures of 32.6 degrees Celsius and 32.6 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday. The minimum temperatures were 27.3 degrees Celsius and 26.4 degrees Celsius respectively.