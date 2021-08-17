Illegal tenders: Arappor Iyakkam urges Corporation to suspend chief engineer

Arappor Iyakkam, the anti-graft organisation, urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to suspend its chief engineer, whose house was reportedly raided by the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC). Recently, the vigilance sleuths raided houses of former minister SP Velumani and some officials based on a complaint filed by Arappor Iyakkam.

Chennai : In a representation to Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Commissioner of Chennai Corporation, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, said that FIR has been filed against unknown officials and contractors of Chennai and Coimbatore corporations apart from the former minister of Local Administration by the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption based on a complaint filed by the organisation and one another.



“This FIR pertains to the massive corruption that took place in Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations between 2014 and 2018. Subsequently, the former minister; current and former officials of Chennai and Coimbatore Corporations; and few contractors were searched on August 10. As part of the raids, the current chief engineer L Nandakumar’s residence was also searched as per reports. L Nandakumar was the superintending engineer of bus route roads in 2015 and was the main tender authority the tenders mentioned in FIR,” Jayaram Venkatesan said.



He added that there are many stormwater drain tenders as well during the period of 2014 to 2018 which are part of the investigation for which he is still chief engineer. “His continuance in the Corporation even after the registration of FIR and house search may result in destruction of evidence and may cause irreparable damage to investigation.”Apart from demanding Bedi to suspend the chief engineer, Arappor Iyakkam also wants officials of UPHC, who were part of the decision making for tenders mentioned in FIR, to be suspended.