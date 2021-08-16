57 winners of various competitions held by CMRL given awards

Chennai :

An official release from CMRL said it had in association with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s Young Indians (YI), Chennai Chapter conducted several events through online mode namely inter-school competitions (painting competition, poster making competition, slogan writing, article writing, insta minds providing solutions for the future) for school students from 1st to 12th standard and “Youth Conclave on India at 75” for the college students on the occasion of Independence Day Celebrations “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahostav” initiative to inculcate Patriotism and to create awareness about 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence. It added that a total of 5500 participants participated in the competitions and the awards for the 57 winners were distributed by Pradeep Yadav, MD CMRL during the Independence Day celebrations held in the CMRL Admin Building on Sunday.