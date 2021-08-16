Chennai: Bike rider injured as manja thread slits throat

Chennai :

The injured S Bharat Kumar of Ennore works at an optical showroom and the incident happened around 7.45 pm on the beach road.





Evan as Bharat Kumar wore helmet, the manja thread wove his neck and cut his the earphones and slit his throat.





Public rescued Bharat Kumar and rushed him to a nearby private hospital in an autorickshaw where he got 14 sutures.





On information, Tiruvottiyur police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the miscreants.