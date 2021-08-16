Three children from Chennai part of song released by Govt of India

Chennai :

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, a theme song titled Mauka Hai is being released by the Ministry of Culture, Govt of India. The song is dedicated to the unwavering spirit of 136 crores Indians. This song celebrates the achievement of 40 unsung heroes (different age groups) of today from different fields thereby motivating others to aspire and achieve their dreams.





Three young prodigies from Chennai — piano sensation Lydian Nadhaswaram, paleontologist Aswatha Biju and drummer Steven Samuel Devassy — are part of the song Mauka Hai sung by B Praak. “I was surprised when I got a message about this collaboration. Though it is a small portion, being part of a music video that celebrates 40 achievers from the country is a huge feat. In the video, you can see me working under the microscope, sketching a fossil drawing and placing fossil specimens in the museum,” Aswatha Biju tells DT Next.





Lydian’s father Varshan shares that his son is happy to be part of the project.