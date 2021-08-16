Lack of trained staff, glitches delay vax certificates in city

Healthcare workers at several vaccination centres have admitted to lack of staff which has led to complaints of delay in issuance of vaccination certificates. Due to staff shortage, vaccination data upload is being delayed on CoWIN portal and in the records, leading to delays in receiving certification.

Chennai : “Not all of us are trained to handle the system or be familiar with updation work using laptops. We have a few personnel exclusively trained for data upgradation and other system work. In their absence, we note down details and enter them manually so they can be updated later when these personnel are back. The vaccination centres in mini clinics such as ours have been witnessing a staff shortage even after cases have declined,” said an official at a centre in Thiru-vi-ka Nagar zone.



Many claimed they did not receive the certificate of vaccination for their first dose and had to come in after a few days or even weeks while others were told that they would be provided the certificate only after they complete both doses.



“Even though we are a larger vaccination centre, we face server problems over updating data on the government portal on crowded days. Since the process is time consuming, the data is delayed but we give the certificate after a few days or give it when they come for second dose of vaccination,” said another healthcare worker at a vaccination centre in an educational institution in Puzhal.



Meanwhile, Health Department officials say that posting of staff members at vaccination centres is being reviewed, especially at the mini clinics, which remained shut for a long time in several localities.



When contacted, State Immunisation Director Dr K Vinay Kumar said trained staff members are being posted at all vaccination centres and reviews are also being conducted on regular intervals. “If there are issues regarding generation of certificate, it can be raised on the CoWIN portal or the vaccination centre directly,” he added.