British Council’s ‘Study UK Virtual Fair’ on August 21

British Council, UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, is hosting ‘Study UK Virtual Fair’ on August 21.

Chennai : This semi-annual event is the most comprehensive one-stop source of information for studying in the UK, for prospective students and decision-makers. The Study UK Fair went digital in 2020 and the British Council organised two ‘virtual’ fairs in August and December, which together saw over 11,000 registrations. Over the last few years, UK has continued to be a preferred destination for Indian students.