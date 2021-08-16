Stella Maris celebrates college’s 75th anniversary, I-Day

For Stella Maris College August 15 is particularly significant as it commences it’s 75 years of existence together with Independent India. As a part of the jubilee festivities, year-long events and activities are launched to celebrate women devoted to academic excellence and all-round development.
Chennai: Dr Sr Rosy Joseph, Principal, Stella Maris College said on the occasion, “I would like to make an announcement regarding some special initiatives we have lined up for the jubilee year. They are: Online Certificate and Diploma Programmes from the Digital Learning and Research Centre, moving towards zero waste campus, Cloud-based ERP and Learning Management Systems (LMS), a skills-enhancement programme for self-employment through outreach programmes.”Brig (Dr) G Himashree, Brigadier Medical, HQ Dakshin Bharat Area hoisted the flag. Former RBI Governor Dr C Rangarajan and Justice Prabha Sridevan (retd.) addressed the students on the occasion. To ear-mark the commencement of the 75th year, the College is releasing Postcards of the iconic structures of their campus which will be available in both black and white and colour.
The milestones of the College was presented. Sr Francoise Massy, Superior General, Most Rev George Antonysamy, Bishop of Madras - Mylapore, and Dr Sr Francisco Nirmala fmm, Provincial, Chennai Province, felicitated the role of the institution in women education and empowerment.
