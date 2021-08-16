DT Campus: Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute launches online degree programmes

Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute, a Deemed to be University with Graded Autonomy Status, has announced the launch of online degree programmes through www.drmgronline.in. The portal aims to offer the finest quality of online degree programmes in multiple domains.

Chennai : This is an initiative of the University to expand its offerings in line with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020).



These premium online degree courses enable learners to learn from and engage with proficient faculty of the University. The learners will also get an opportunity to appear in remotely proctored exams from anywhere through www.drmgronline.in.



The learning modules include live online interactive sessions, discussion forum, mock tests and structured recorded tutorials delivered by guest faculty and permanent faculty of the University.



Speaking on the occasion of its launch, president of Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute Er ACS Arunkumar said, “We are driven by our mission to deliver uninterrupted and high-quality education to students and professionals from all walks of life. We are tirelessly working to make sure that all our enrolled students excel in their careers. Keeping the same objective into consideration, we launched degree programmes via www.drmgronline.in to ensure enhanced access to best-quality higher education as envisaged in NEP 2020.



“We are focused on making online education more accessible. Such online courses will provide today’s learners the freedom and flexibility to learn on their own schedule. We are extremely excited about the new era of e-learning and are confident that such online courses will allow aspirants to learn while they work and gain experience in their respective careers. With the pace of how the coronavirus is evolving and surge in new COVID-19 positive cases, physical education is becoming a thing of past. With these online courses, we are aiming to ensure that students don’t lose any academic year and also get the same quality of education via online mode through seamless platforms,” he added.



Each course is designed keeping ongoing needs of learners and professionals in mind. It enables them to grasp the fundamentals through real-life case studies from the industry.