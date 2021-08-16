3 more held in phishing call case in which victim lost Rs 2.06 crore

Sleuths from CCB, Chennai police arrested three more persons, including a woman, in connection with a phishing call cheating in which a Chennai woman lost Rs 2.06 crore after the callers posed as insurance company officials and extracted money from her in 2019.

Chennai : With the three arrests, a total of 10 persons were arrested so far in the case in which Sudha Sreedharan of Mylapore lost the money. The three arrested were identified as Anshika alias Shivani Sharma alias Priya Sharma, Anshath Gupta and Amit Kumar. All three were arrested from Delhi and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday. While one suspect was arrested last month, six others were arrested in March this year. The victim was told by the phishing callers that her late husband had a high-value insurance policy and that she was asked to transfer money to various accounts in instalments to rectify certain glitches in the policies over a period of time.