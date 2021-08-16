27-year-old kills second wife by slashing her neck, attempts suicide

A 27-year-old man allegedly murdered his second wife by slashing her neck with a knife and later tried to commit suicide by stabbing himself in Walajabad in Kancheepuram, police said on Sunday.

Chennai : The deceased was identified as Anu, 21, who was living in hostel accommodation arranged by her firm where she joined recently after breaking away from her husband, Balamurgan after she came to know that he was already married. Both had married one and half years back and had a child, whom she left under her mother’s care. Balamurgan who came to know that Anu was staying in a hostel in Puliampakkam came to see her and asked her to start living with him again. When she refused he slashed her neck with a knife, killing her on the spot and tried to kill himself. He has been admitted to the hospital, Walajabad police said.