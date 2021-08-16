Redness or irritation? Keep a watch over your eyes this monsoon season

The monsoon season not only brings air-borne infections as ophthalmologists attest to increased cases of eye infections in the city in recent weeks. Eye infection cases such as conjunctivitis, stye, corneal ulcer, keratitis and others are witnessed in high numbers in eye hospitals across the city.

Chennai : Conjunctivitis is the most common eye infection that shows symptoms of irritation or inflammation of the whites of the eyes initially. It can become painful and cause redness of the eyes. Similarly, a stye is formed near the edge of the eyelid and is filled with pus and can sometimes form on the inner part of the eyelid too.



“It is extremely contagious and spreads through even the slightest of contact. Although the infection goes away in a couple of days it is necessary to keep your eyes covered. A stye will start to disappear on its own in a couple of days but applying a warm washcloth regularly will help with the pain and discomfort. Don’t try to pop the boil or it will cause even more complications,” said Kanchan Naikawadi, Preventive Healthcare Specialist, Indus Health Plus. Corneal ulcers are the most complicated eye problem that can progress to blindness too. “Corneal ulcer is an open sore on the cornea and results in pus discharge, severe pain and blurriness of vision. It is a severe infection that can result in loss of vision and permanent blindness if not treated properly. It is important to go for comprehensive eye check-ups yearly to observe and evaluate the health and condition of the blood vessels in your retina,” added Kanchan Naikawadi.



Eye specialists said the number of eye infection cases have increased by more than 30 per cent in the past two weeks as moderate showers have been witnessed in the city. “The direct contact of rainwater with the eyes is harmful due to the presence of microbes and pollutants, as it can cause several eye infections. The humid weather conditions along with lack of hygiene practices can also trigger infections such as keratitis, trachoma and others. It is important to practice hygiene and cleanliness of the contact lenses to prevent infections,” said Dr Triveni, senior consultant, general ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.