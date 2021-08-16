PDS rice lucre: 1,183 tonnes seized in 100 days

The Civil Supplies CID wing sleuths seized a total of 1,183 tonnes of ration rice before being smuggled out of the State in the last 100 days and handed them over to TN Civil Supplies Corporation, a release from the CS-CID said here on Sunday.

A truck load of PDS rice which was seized in city the other day

Chennai : During the same period, the sleuths also seized 347 vehicles used for smuggling the ration rice in 1,841 cases and arrested as many as 2,129 persons involved.



Last week alone, the Civil Supplies CID sleuths seized 169 tonnes of PDS rice, meant for distribution among the public, in 125 cases. The police squads also had seized 25 vehicles and arrested 125 persons in connection with the cases registered last week. Three persons were detained under preventive detention last week alone, a release said.



It may be noted that Civil Supplies CID teams had seized 26,400 litres of adulterated diesel, mostly in and around Coimbatore and Salem, in the last two months.



As many as five tanker lorries and three mini trucks have been seized and 10 men have been arrested in seven different cases. CS-CID operation was based on information about the sale of adulterated diesel in Coimbatore, Pollachi, Salem, Namakkal and Tiruchengode.