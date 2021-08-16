2 idols found buried on Panaiyur beach off ECR

Two stone idols were found buried in sands on a seashore off East Coast Road in Panaiyur near Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district.
Chennai: The stone idols were found on Saturday evening. An initial probe indicated that the two idols were that of Varahi and Varahi Amman. Both the idols were more than one foot in height and weighed more than 10 kg, police said.
A team from Cheyyur police station was present at the scene to ensure the safety of the idols till they were handed over to the Revenue Department.
Local residents and families from fishing hamlets had gathered at the spot to have a look at the idols. Police, after talking to some experts, said the idols are the ones normally seen in front of Lord Shiva temples. As there was no Shiva temple in the area, police believe the idols may be from some far-away temple.
The Revenue department officials later took possession of the idols and shifted them to a safe location. ASI officers were informed about the newfound stone idols.
A team from Cheyyur police station was present at the scene to ensure the safety of the idols till they were handed over to the Revenue Department.
Local residents and families from fishing hamlets had gathered at the spot to have a look at the idols. Police, after talking to some experts, said the idols are the ones normally seen in front of Lord Shiva temples. As there was no Shiva temple in the area, police believe the idols may be from some far-away temple.
The Revenue department officials later took possession of the idols and shifted them to a safe location. ASI officers were informed about the newfound stone idols.
Conversations