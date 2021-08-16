Metro work: Vadapalani, Kodambakkam to see traffic curbs tomorrow

Due to Chennai Metro’s planned Phase 2 (elevated corridor) works traffic will be diverted from Kodambakkam Power House to Porur junction on Tuesday from 6 am to 10 pm on a trial basis. There will be no diversion for the vehicles coming from Porur to Kodambakkam Bridge.

Chennai : Traffic on Arcot road from 80 Feet Road junction to Kodambakkam Power House junction will be one way. Vehicles coming from Kodambakkam Bridge to Saligramam and Porur should turn left at Power House junction and reach their destination via Ambedkar Salai-Ashok Nagar Police Station junction – 2nd Avenue junction – PT Rajan Salai – Raja Mannar Salai – 80 Feet Road -Arcot Road to Porur. Those going to Vadapalani can take right at 100 Feet Road juncwtion. Vehicles coming from Porur side to KK Nagar will be allowed to turn right at 80 Feet Road and take left to Rajamannar Salai and Rajamannar Salai - PT Rajan Junction land turn left to KK Nagar, Udayam junction.



Vehicles coming from Ashok Pillar to Kodambakkam Bridge should turn left at Ashok Nagar police station junction and take right at Lakshman Suruthi - 100 Feet Road junction and reach their destination via Kodambakkam Post Office.



Vehicles coming from Vadapalni junction to T Nagar should take right at Duraisamy Salai junction, Durisamy Salai, Ashok Nagar 2nd Avenue Road, then straight to 8th Street and take left at Ashok Nagar 3rd Avenue Junction then reach T Nagar via Ashok Nagar 4th Avenue Junction.



Vehicles coming from KK Nagar to 100 feet road is not allowed to take right at Raja Mannar Salai junction. Instead, the vehicles should turn left and reach 100 Feet Road via 80 Feet Road and Arcot Road. Vehicles coming from Vannier Street also can’t go straight. Instead, they should turn left at 80 Feet Road junction and reach Arcot Road or Munusamy Salai via KK Nagar, Udayam.



Vehicles coming from Koyambedu to Ashok Pillar will have to take left at Vadapalani junction service road and reach Powerhouse junction, then take right and reach Ashok Pillar via Ambedkar Salai. Heavy vehicles and commercial vehicles coming from Saligramam to Kodambakkam Flyover should take the left lane on the one-way traffic of Arcot Road. Similarly, motorcycles and LMVs should use the right lane on the one-way traffic stretch.