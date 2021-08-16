Waterlogged and unattended, Koyambedu cries for attention

Even as the city is facing an increase in vector-borne diseases, traders at Koyambedu wholesale market complain that the premises get waterlogged during the rain, and the mosquito menace has become an endless issue. As northeast monsoon is expected in two months, the traders want drains repaired at the earliest. They also rue lack of basic facilities and regulation of vehicle traffic.
Chennai: “It has been 25 years since the market began to function, but not even once the drainage was cleaned. When the market was shifted to Thirumazhisai when Koyambedu became a cluster for COVID-19, the officials ensured that the stormwater drains and sewage will be repaired, but nothing happened. Whenever there is moderate rain, the premises get waterlogged and it difficult to walk inside the market,” said S Muthukumar, president, Koyambedu Semi-wholesalers Welfare Association.
The traders complain that the market lacks basic amenities too. There is no drinking water facility, and even the toilets remain unclean even during the pandemic. “In the past 10 years, the officials didn’t take any steps to address the issues the market was facing. So when the ruling party changed and the officials replaced, there was hope that our woes will end. But it has been two months and our repeated pleas are yet to be heard. Instead, they came up with rules like garbage should not be dumped and plastic should be avoided on the premises,” said Muthukumar.
If the situation is not fixed before the monsoon, the water stagnation will be worse. Already water stagnation has made the place a breeding spot for mosquitos, and with the city witnessing an increase in dengue and malaria cases, the traders are worried that if the situation persists then many will fall sick.
“Apart from the waterlogging issue, the electricity box and wires are not maintained properly, which poses a risk in the market. The wires are tangled and fallen all over the places. The EB box has been lying open for all these years and we make sure that it doesn’t harm anyone. We are tired of filing multiple complaints. There is no regulation for vehicle traffic either, especially in the wee hours when trucks arrive,” said Babu R, a trader at Koyambedu Wholesale Market.
Speaking to DT Next, S Shanthi, Chief Administration Officer, Market Management Committee said recently they inspected the market and cleared most of the blockage. “The main reason for the blockage and water stagnation is traders dumping vegetables and fruits near the drainage. We are taking a survey on the issues market is facing, and ensure to solve them before the monsoon begins,” said Shanthi.
