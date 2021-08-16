Actor arrested for casteist slur brought to Chennai, remanded

Actress Meera Mithun, who was arrested in Kerala, was brought to Chennai on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody till August 27 by a court in Saidapet. She will be lodged in Puzhal prison, police said on Sunday evening.

Actress Meera Mithun being taken to a court in the city on Sunday

Chennai : Police said her male friend Abhisek Shyam was also arrested and he will be remanded on Monday.



Meera Mithun was arrested by Chennai police on Saturday in the Alappuzha district in Kerala in connection with her controversial casteist slur in a social media post after she ignored the summons by the investigators.



Police said Abhishek Shyam was the man found alongside her in the video. In a social media video, Meera Mithun was seen making a hue and cry during the arrest, alleging police atrocity.



After reaching Chennai on Sunday she claimed she was not given any food for nearly 24 hours after she was picked up from Alappuzha.



The cybercrime police of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) registered a case against Meera a week ago after a video of her making derogatory remarks against the Scheduled Castes claiming they should be kept away from the movie industry went viral.



Following several complaints, she was booked under SC/ST Act among other sections of IPC and her Twitter account was suspended. She was summoned for an inquiry on Thursday, but she failed to turn up at the city police commissionerate but released a video claiming that Tamil Nadu has become unsafe for women, after which police tracked her down and arrested her on Saturday.