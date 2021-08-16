Notices issued to shops for selling gutkha

The Greater Chennai Corporation issued notices to shop owners who were booked by the police for selling gutkha items.

Chennai : According to a Corporation press release, the notices were given to six shop owners under section 379A (1) (a) (b) of Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act. “The notices seek explanation from the shop owners. The police have filed cases against the shops after conducting searches,” the release added. The release added that the shops that are functioning by availing trade licenses from the Chennai Corporation should not sell items that are harmful to health. A few weeks ago, a coordination meeting between the city police and the civic body regarding controlling the sale of tobacco products. The police seized 405 kilograms of gutkha and other tobacco products and cases have been registered under COPTA 2003. The civic body also warned the shop owners of severe actions if they sell banned tobacco products.