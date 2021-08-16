Headmasters felicitated for increasing strength

The Greater Chennai Corporation felicitated headmasters of its schools for increasing students’ strength, during Independence Day celebrations on Sunday.

Chennai : A statement from the Corporation said certificates and mementos were given to 20 headmasters for increasing the strength. Also, felicitation certificates were given to 35 students who scored more than 91 per cent marks in Class 12. For the first time in a decade, the number of students in Corporation schools has crossed one lakh. As the admissions are open till the end of this month, this is likely to go up further. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi distributed the certificates after unfurling the national flag at the Ripon Building. “Building owners, who pay their property tax regularly on time were felicitated. Shields and certificates were given to medical officers and other health workers for carrying out family welfare initiatives effectively during 2018-19 and 2019-20. Also, 89 civic body employees were given medals and certificates for their good performance,” the release added. On behalf of Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation and National Urban Livelihood Mission, Rs 12 lakh and Rs 10 lakh were granted to Kalaimagal women’s self-help group and Venba women’s self-help group respectively. Puratchi self-help group of transpersons was given Rs 4 lakh.